Invesco Ltd. Decreases Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846,250 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.73% of Tivity Health worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tivity Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Tivity Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Tivity Health by 7.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

TVTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

TVTY stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tivity Health (Get Rating)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.