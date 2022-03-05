Invesco Ltd. Has $8.19 Million Stock Position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) by 328.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 704,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540,117 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.02% of Gatos Silver worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 28.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 102,429 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 32.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 319,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 78,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GATO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gatos Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

NYSE:GATO opened at $3.84 on Friday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

