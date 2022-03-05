Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477,084 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.25% of Signify Health worth $7,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 897.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,436 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 897.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,798,000 after buying an additional 4,430,436 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,294,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after buying an additional 35,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 48.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,825,000 after buying an additional 676,703 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 729,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after buying an additional 25,631 shares during the period.

Get Signify Health alerts:

SGFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Signify Health stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $31.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. Signify Health’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Signify Health (Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.