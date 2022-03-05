Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a growth of 145.0% from the January 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,224,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,739,000 after purchasing an additional 65,320 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,165,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,965,000 after buying an additional 30,041 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 131,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,581,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,362,000.

NASDAQ ISDX opened at $28.90 on Friday. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $32.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.58.

