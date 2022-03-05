Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 14,648 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 857% compared to the average volume of 1,530 call options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $27.39 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $28.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 151.78% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -5.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.