Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $529.82 Million

Brokerages expect that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) will post $529.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $515.39 million to $537.60 million. Invitation Homes posted sales of $475.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.77.

INVH traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,413,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,777. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 249.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,813,000 after acquiring an additional 24,734,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,008,000 after buying an additional 7,152,163 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 160.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,114,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,698,000 after buying an additional 4,377,692 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $102,312,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,779,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,063,000 after buying an additional 2,354,147 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.