Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,372,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,726 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.40% of Invitation Homes worth $90,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,813,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734,553 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,114,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,692 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,312,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,797,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,848,000 after buying an additional 1,442,744 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,580,000 after buying an additional 1,375,358 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on INVH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.77.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.15.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

