iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC dropped their price objective on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. OTR Global restated a negative rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.87.

Shares of IQ opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iQIYI during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iQIYI by 282.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iQIYI by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iQIYI by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

