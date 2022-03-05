Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $38.58 on Monday. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -551.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,668,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,094 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,989,000 after acquiring an additional 292,859 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,997,000 after acquiring an additional 164,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,835.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 139,503 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

