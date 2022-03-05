IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRS stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

