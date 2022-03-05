iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72,879 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,556,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,474,460. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.41 and a 200 day moving average of $113.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

