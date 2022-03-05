iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.02

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.02 and last traded at $48.02, with a volume of 16594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.43.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

