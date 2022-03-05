iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 75,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $46.10 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.56.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

