iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Short Interest Update

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, an increase of 91.8% from the January 31st total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,979,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,073,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after buying an additional 18,847 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 220,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,073,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,628,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,945. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.362 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.