iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 152.2% from the January 31st total of 420,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,286,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of AAXJ stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $74.83 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.15.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $1.546 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 67,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

