iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Stock Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 388.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 126.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 143.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 39,265 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $28.61.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

