iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Lifted by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 3.5% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded down $4.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.97. 1,593,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,235. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $240.46 and a one year high of $292.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.68.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

