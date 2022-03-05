iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 3.1% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co owned 0.12% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $10,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,556,000 after acquiring an additional 59,718 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,670,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,499,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,115,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,510,000 after buying an additional 44,066 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 114.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,155,000 after buying an additional 707,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,176,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,184,000 after buying an additional 53,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.46. 174,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,305. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.16 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

