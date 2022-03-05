iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,351,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,910,000 after purchasing an additional 160,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,802,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,378,000 after purchasing an additional 136,932 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,204,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after purchasing an additional 52,199 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,082,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,586,000 after purchasing an additional 320,895 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.24. 200,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,626. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.75. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

