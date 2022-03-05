iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,371.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 157,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 113,808 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 468.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 87,440 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 802.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 82,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,131,000.

IFRA stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.51.

