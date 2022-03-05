Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ITRI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Itron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.92.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. Itron has a twelve month low of $45.12 and a twelve month high of $117.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $86,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,633 shares of company stock worth $738,031 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 8.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 2,413.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 29,956 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Itron by 55.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,099,000 after purchasing an additional 113,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Itron by 8.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

