IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,298 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 4.2% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,049,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 314,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,113,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.85. 5,335,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,022,601. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $122.92 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.83.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.