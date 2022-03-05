IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.62. 4,402,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,167,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

