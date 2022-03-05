IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,967,000 after buying an additional 30,499 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,871,000 after acquiring an additional 438,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,685,000 after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,232,000 after acquiring an additional 167,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,995,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.25. 464,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,750. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.65 and a fifty-two week high of $154.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

