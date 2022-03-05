IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Univest Financial worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 65.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 102.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UVSP traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 70,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,940. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $828.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Univest Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $31.93.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UVSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment includes investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

