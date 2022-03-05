IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,299 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,249,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,571,105. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average of $57.03. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.