Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Issues Earnings Results

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $2.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $38.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Jackson Financial has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $47.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

In related news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 444,200.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $890,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $925,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

