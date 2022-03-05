Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $39.51, but opened at $41.67. Jackson Financial shares last traded at $43.11, with a volume of 9,154 shares changing hands.

The company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The business’s revenue was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In related news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth $439,049,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $76,744,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,115,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,618,000. Finally, Attestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,316,000. 66.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.33.

About Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

