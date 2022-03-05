James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) PT Raised to $30.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for James River Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

JRVR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded James River Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. James River Group has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $51.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87. The company has a market capitalization of $773.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. James River Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.12%.

In related news, Director J Adam Abram purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $489,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank D’orazio purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of James River Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of James River Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

