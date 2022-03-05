Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 161.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,974 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 67,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 15,259 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 122.7% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $75.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.86. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

