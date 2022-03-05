Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,171 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.13% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JXI opened at $61.86 on Friday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $64.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.15.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

