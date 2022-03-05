Jane Street Group LLC Sells 12,070 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,070 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.73. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.