Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,214 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $7,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,515,000 after buying an additional 712,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after buying an additional 138,422 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,481,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after buying an additional 433,930 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,215,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after buying an additional 249,686 shares during the period. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

TAK opened at $15.05 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

