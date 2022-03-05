Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 5,951 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.8% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth $102,000. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $22.46.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MLCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

