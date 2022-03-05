Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 267,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.70% of IDEAYA Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,766,000 after buying an additional 409,243 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,309,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after buying an additional 409,712 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 403.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,151,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,364,000 after buying an additional 923,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 21.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,479,000 after buying an additional 192,252 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 42.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 983,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,062,000 after buying an additional 293,255 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $464.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

