Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $13.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $13.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.58. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.93.

JAZZ opened at $154.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.93 and a 200-day moving average of $134.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after purchasing an additional 224,068 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 807.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 73,978 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

