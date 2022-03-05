Jeff Mcneil Sells 20,784 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) COO Jeff Mcneil sold 20,784 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $3,383,843.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeff Mcneil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $158.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 155.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.46 and its 200 day moving average is $178.72. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. Craig Hallum raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

