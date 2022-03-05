Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €115.00 Price Target

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a €115.00 ($129.21) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PUM. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($146.07) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($138.20) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($126.97) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €114.03 ($128.13).

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €67.68 ($76.04) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €93.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of €100.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59. Puma has a 52 week low of €67.68 ($76.04) and a 52 week high of €115.40 ($129.66).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

