Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for AutoZone in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings of $24.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $25.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q2 2023 earnings at $21.61 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $28.95 EPS.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AZO. Raymond James lowered their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,048.72.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,891.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,968.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,833.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,168.00 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.93 EPS.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1,646.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 313.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 11,810.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after buying an additional 36,966 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.