Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Douglas Elliman Inc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DOUG)

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Douglas Elliman in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Douglas Elliman’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Douglas Elliman stock opened at 6.88 on Friday. Douglas Elliman has a 1 year low of 6.65 and a 1 year high of 12.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 8.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.