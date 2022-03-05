Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Zai Lab Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Zai Lab in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will earn ($0.93) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.87). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $40.50 on Friday. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $181.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. CWM LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 13.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter Wirth purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

