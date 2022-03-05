Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $635,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,003,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after acquiring an additional 308,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,078,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after acquiring an additional 57,977 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 267,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $7.89 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $35,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $773,953.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,577 shares of company stock valued at $961,538 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOLD. Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

