Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 221,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,043,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,958,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,074,000 after buying an additional 26,669 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 18,435 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $4,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

HE opened at $42.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.35.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

