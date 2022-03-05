Jefferies Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,934 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,645 shares of company stock worth $25,796,249 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $106.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.87.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

