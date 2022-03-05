Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Knowles by 33.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,039,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,148,000 after buying an additional 2,507,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Knowles by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,003,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,292,000 after acquiring an additional 59,830 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 48,203.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,980,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,329 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,391,000 after purchasing an additional 175,258 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on KN shares. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 169,833 shares of company stock worth $3,893,711 over the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KN opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $23.81.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

