Jefferies Group LLC Sells 12,209 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,209 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,573,000 after buying an additional 32,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 364.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,059,000 after buying an additional 1,934,938 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Philip Morris International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $99.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.50 and its 200-day moving average is $98.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.60 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

