JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year sales of $5.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

JELD-WEN stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.16. 1,160,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,315. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66.

In other JELD-WEN news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

