Jeremy Frommer Purchases 180,000 Shares of Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Stock

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) Director Jeremy Frommer bought 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeremy Frommer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Jeremy Frommer bought 1,230 shares of Creatd stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,496.90.

On Thursday, January 13th, Jeremy Frommer bought 2,304 shares of Creatd stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999.68.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jeremy Frommer bought 2,275 shares of Creatd stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $5,005.00.

On Thursday, January 6th, Jeremy Frommer acquired 4,300 shares of Creatd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $9,417.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Jeremy Frommer acquired 7,500 shares of Creatd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $16,875.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Jeremy Frommer acquired 526 shares of Creatd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,199.28.

On Monday, December 13th, Jeremy Frommer acquired 460 shares of Creatd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $998.20.

On Thursday, December 9th, Jeremy Frommer acquired 1,046 shares of Creatd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499.94.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jeremy Frommer acquired 427 shares of Creatd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $999.18.

Shares of Creatd stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45. Creatd, Inc. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $9.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Creatd by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 218,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Creatd by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 38,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Creatd during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Creatd during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Creatd during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Creatd Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

