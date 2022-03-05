Joanne Carolyn Lake Buys 20,833 Shares of MTech Acquisition Corp. (LON:MTEC) Stock

MTech Acquisition Corp. (LON:MTEC – Get Rating) insider Joanne Carolyn Lake bought 20,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £9,999.84 ($13,417.20).

Shares of MTEC opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.68) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 103.12. MTech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of GBX 37.20 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 150 ($2.01). The firm has a market cap of £74.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on MTech Acquisition in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 75 ($1.01) target price for the company.

MTech Acquisition Corp. is a check company, which engages in the acquisition, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, and other similar business transaction. It intends to focus on businesses ancillary to the cannabis industry, with a particular sector including compliance, business intelligence, brand development, and media.

