John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the January 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:BTO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.04. 83,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,236. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $52.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.77.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
