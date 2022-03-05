John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the January 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:BTO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.04. 83,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,236. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $52.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,563,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,466,000 after buying an additional 22,524 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 370,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 256,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

